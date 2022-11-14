Office assistant in Ooty sentenced to four years rigorous imprisonment

November 14, 2022 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

An office assistant at the Kil Kundah town panchayat office was sentenced to four years rigorous imprisonment by a special court in the Nilgiris on Monday, after she demanded a bribe from a person who had approached her for a name-change for a housing document in 2008.

In a press release, the Directorate Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) police said that the complainant, residing in Manjoor, had approached the town panchayat office requesting a name-change to a housing document when Jayalakshmi, the office assistant, demanded a bribe of ₹1,800. The complainant had approached the DVAC police in Udhagamandalam and lodged a complaint, who laid a trap and arrested Jayalakshmi when she accepted the bribe from the complainant. On Monday, the court sentenced Jayalakshmi to three years in jail for demanding a bribe from the complainant and ordered her to pay a fine of ₹ 1,000. Jayalakshmi was sentenced to four years of rigorous for accepting the bribe and was ordered to pay a fine of ₹2,000. The sentences are to run concurrently.

