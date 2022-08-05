Odisha native arrested for growing cannabis in his house in Coimbatore

August 05, 2022 20:38 IST

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Friday arrested a man from Odisha on charges of growing cannabis plants and selling ganja.

The arrested has been identified as Rabindra Parida (37), a native of Naradia village in Jagatsinghapur district of Odisha.

The police said that he had been working in an industrial unit within the limits of the Annur police. The police searched his residence based on specific information on Friday and found that he was growing cannabis plants in the backyard of his residence. The police also seized dry ganja from his residence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The accused was arrested for offences under different Sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.