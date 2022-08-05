Coimbatore

Odisha native arrested for growing cannabis in his house in Coimbatore

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE August 05, 2022 20:38 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 20:40 IST

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Friday arrested a man from Odisha on charges of growing cannabis plants and selling ganja.

The arrested has been identified as Rabindra Parida (37), a native of Naradia village in Jagatsinghapur district of Odisha.

The police said that he had been working in an industrial unit within the limits of the Annur police. The police searched his residence based on specific information on Friday and found that he was growing cannabis plants in the backyard of his residence. The police also seized dry ganja from his residence.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The accused was arrested for offences under different Sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
narcotics & drug trafficking
crime
Coimbatore
Read more...