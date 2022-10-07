Odisha native absconds after impregnating minor girl in Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 07, 2022 21:03 IST

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police are on the lookout for an Odisha native who left the district, allegedly after impregnating a minor girl. The police said Pappu (25), who had been working in a mill at Kittampalayam, is accused of sexually assaulting and impregnating a 15-year-old girl from the locality.

The police said the accused used to come to a grocery shop close to the residence of the girl and they became friends. The youth sexually assaulted her on several occasions a few months ago. The incident came to light after the girl developed stomach pain and doctors found out that she was four months pregnant. The hospital authorities informed the All Women Police Station (AWPS), Perur, about the incident, based on which the police started investigation.

The police said the girl had earlier been victim to sexual assault by her father’s friend in 2021. A case was registered in connection with the incident and the accused was arrested.

In a second incident, the AWPS, Perur, arrested a 22-year-old man from Ichipatti on charges of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl, his relative. The police said the accused had been forcing the girl for physical relationship and he sexually assaulted the girl at their grandmother’s residence. The youth again forced the girl for physical relationship which the girl refused.

Support our reporting.
According to the police, the girl attempted to end her life on September 20 and she was admitted to a hospital. She was discharged from the hospital recently and she told parents about the sexual assault by her relative when they asked her about the reason for suicide attempt.

A team led by AWPS inspector S. Amutha arrested the youth on Friday. He was produced before a judge and was remanded in judicial custody.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialling ‘Sneha’ 24X7 helpline at 044-24640050)

