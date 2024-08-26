ADVERTISEMENT

Odisha man arrested with 34 kg of cannabis infused toffees near Coimbatore

Published - August 26, 2024 08:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Monday arrested a migrant worker hailing from Odisha with 34 kg of cannabis-infused toffees. Sanjay Kumar Samal, 40, was arrested with the contraband from Keeranatham in Coimbatore district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sleuths of the Enforcement Bureau (formerly Prohibition Enforcement Wing) of the Coimbatore District Police apprehended Samal based on specific information. He was found in possession of the narcotic substance in the form of toffees, which was valued around ₹1.14 lakh. The police produced him before court and he was remanded in judicial custody.

Man detained under Goondas Act

A man, who was arrested by the police for murdering a 37-year-old man near Thondamuthur, was detained under the provisions of the Goondas Act on Monday. The detainee has been identified as P. Karthikeyan of Santhaipettai Street at Thondamuthur. The police had arrested Karthikeyan, who faces multiple cases, for murdering S. Sathyanarayanan in a brawl.

Acting on the recommendations of Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police K. Karthikeyan, District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati invoked provisions of the Goondas Act against him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Coimbatore

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US