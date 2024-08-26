Odisha man arrested with 34 kg of cannabis infused toffees near Coimbatore

The police on Monday arrested a migrant worker hailing from Odisha with 34 kg of cannabis-infused toffees. Sanjay Kumar Samal, 40, was arrested with the contraband from Keeranatham in Coimbatore district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sleuths of the Enforcement Bureau (formerly Prohibition Enforcement Wing) of the Coimbatore District Police apprehended Samal based on specific information. He was found in possession of the narcotic substance in the form of toffees, which was valued around ₹1.14 lakh. The police produced him before court and he was remanded in judicial custody.

Man detained under Goondas Act

A man, who was arrested by the police for murdering a 37-year-old man near Thondamuthur, was detained under the provisions of the Goondas Act on Monday. The detainee has been identified as P. Karthikeyan of Santhaipettai Street at Thondamuthur. The police had arrested Karthikeyan, who faces multiple cases, for murdering S. Sathyanarayanan in a brawl.

Acting on the recommendations of Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police K. Karthikeyan, District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati invoked provisions of the Goondas Act against him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.