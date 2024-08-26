GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Odisha man arrested with 34 kg of cannabis infused toffees near Coimbatore

Published - August 26, 2024 08:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Monday arrested a migrant worker hailing from Odisha with 34 kg of cannabis-infused toffees. Sanjay Kumar Samal, 40, was arrested with the contraband from Keeranatham in Coimbatore district.

Sleuths of the Enforcement Bureau (formerly Prohibition Enforcement Wing) of the Coimbatore District Police apprehended Samal based on specific information. He was found in possession of the narcotic substance in the form of toffees, which was valued around ₹1.14 lakh. The police produced him before court and he was remanded in judicial custody.

Man detained under Goondas Act

A man, who was arrested by the police for murdering a 37-year-old man near Thondamuthur, was detained under the provisions of the Goondas Act on Monday. The detainee has been identified as P. Karthikeyan of Santhaipettai Street at Thondamuthur. The police had arrested Karthikeyan, who faces multiple cases, for murdering S. Sathyanarayanan in a brawl.

Acting on the recommendations of Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police K. Karthikeyan, District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati invoked provisions of the Goondas Act against him.

Related Topics

Coimbatore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.