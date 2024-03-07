GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Odisha invites textile and apparel investments

March 07, 2024 06:39 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha
M. Soundariya Preetha

Odisha is creating an eco system to attract investments in textiles, apparel, and technical textiles sectors, said Bhupendra Singh Poonia, Managing Director of Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha.

Mr. Poonia told The Hindu that the Odisha government has developed or plans technical textiles park at Bhadrak, textiles park at Kalibeti in Khordha, and an apparel park at Aranga in Khodha.

It is looking at a total investment of ₹10, 974 crore from 26 companies in textiles, apparel, and technical textiles, generating employment for more than one lakh people, not only in these parks but across the State.

A new industrial policy announced by the Odisha government in 2022 has textiles and apparel as a thrust sector, as it has high scope for generating employment for women. “For 10 - 15 years, we are investing heavily in skilling. We are creating an eco system to attract investments in the existing clusters. In the case of ease of doing business facilitation, ours is one of the best,” he said.

There are plans for hostels to house the women workers so that they have a safe working place and a common effluent treatment plant with zero liquid discharge system. The government also supports in availability of land, water and electricity, Mr. Poonia said. Development of the textile sector will also support agriculture in the State as farmers can diversify to cotton.

“We are looking at investments from other States and countries and are also supporting local entrepreneurs,” he added.

