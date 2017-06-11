Odisha govt. in talks with Tirupur Exporters Association

Subroto Bagchi, Chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority, Odisha Government said here on Saturday that the authority expects co-operation from industrial cluster in Tirupur for the apparel park being set up in Odisha.

“We are in active conversation with the Tirupur Exporters Association (TEA). We are awaiting their arrival warmly. We hope that they will come to Odisha because 45% of the four lakh workforce in Tirupur are immigrants. Of this 45% workforce, 50% are from Odisha,” said Mr. Bagchi.

According to him, Odisha can be ideal place for garment exporters to expand growth as workforce will not be a problem. Mr. Bagchi said that TEA has set an ambitious target for Tirupur knitwear industry to become ₹1 lakh crore industry from their current position as ₹ 45,000 crore industry.