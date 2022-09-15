Odisha gang involved in murder and dacoity held in Salem

A four-member gang that was on the radar of the Odisha police in connection with murder and dacoity cases was nabbed in Salem on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, the gang was involved in murder and dacoity under Kallikote police station limits in Ganjam district in Odisha in 2021 and 2022.

The Kallikote police registered cases against them under various Sections, including 452, 307, 302, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25 (1-B)(a) and 27 of the Arms Act. The Odisha police were searching for them after receiving information that the gang was in Salem district and working as migrant labourers in powerlooms.

Based on information, on Thursday afternoon, the Odisha police visited Kondalampatti police station in Salem City, and with the help of the local police, the accused were nabbed from a powerloom unit at Periya Puttur in Kondalampatti.

ADVERTISEMENT

The gang members were identified as D. Balaram Durga (30) of Khajapalli, A. Lakshman Patra (27) and P. Sunil Patra (22) of Panjan Nagar in Ganjam district, and L. Hitia Sihi (22) of Cupora in Ganjam district of Odisha.

Later, the accused were taken to Odisha.