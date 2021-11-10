Odathurai lake filled to the brim

Continuous rain in its catchment areas led to the Odathurai lake in Bhavani Taluk filled to the brim.

The lake, located in Odathurai Panchayat, has an ayacut area of 172.64 acre and receives water through seepages from the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal. Also, during the southwest and northeast monsoon, the lake receives copious water which helps in improving its storage level which is 45.84 cubic feet.

Eco-restoration works were executed at ₹ 3.20 crore, including de-weeding, desilting, strengthening bund, constructing retaining wall and deepening lake. Works were completed two years ago and the lake recently received both seepages and rain water.

It led to the lake reaching its maximum storage capacity this week. Farmers said that the lake not only provides water for farming, but also helps in recharging ground water level thus solving the drinking water needs in over 10 villages in the area.