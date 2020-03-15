Octogenarian pours acid on niece, held

The Sulur police on Saturday arrested a 80-year-old woman on charges of pouring acid on her 55-year-old niece, allegedly following a petty quarrel.

The victim suffered around 60 % burns.

P. Ramathal, a resident of Kangeyampalayam near Sulur, was arrested for pouring acid on her niece M. Sagunthala who lives in her neighbourhood.

Quarrels

Police said that the two women were not on good terms and used to pick quarrels over petty issues.

Sagunthala went to Ramathal’s house around 6.45 a.m. on Saturday when the latter was removing plaque on vessels using acid.

Ramathal did not like Sagunthala’s presence and allegedly abused her.

An annoyed Sagunthala allegedly showered abusive words on her aunt in return. Ramathal, according to the police, lost her temper and poured the acid she was using to clean vessels on her niece.

The corrosive liquid fell on Sagunthala’s neck, chest, hands and legs. Drops of acid also fell on Sagunthala’s brother Sakthivel (28) who tried to intervene.

Sagunthala was immediately shifted to CMCH where she was admitted to the intensive care unit. Her condition was serious as on Saturday evening.

Sakthivel was treated as outpatient.

Judicial custody

Ramathal was arrested under Sections 294(b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), 326 A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid, etc) and 506 (ii) (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

She was produced before magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.