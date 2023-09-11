Octogenarian found dead in her home at Attur in Salem

September 11, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - Salem

An 88-year-old resident of Narasingapuram near Attur in Salem was found dead in her home on Monday and her jewellery were reportedly missing.

The police said that the woman, G. Arputham, was living alone after the marriage of her daughter. On Monday, as she did not open the door for long, her neighbour Dhanalakshmi checked on her and found the body. Meanwhile, information spread that the woman was murdered for gain. On information, Attur police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for postmortem. The neighbours alleged that the woman used to wear around 10 sovereigns of jewellery and they were missing. The Attur police have registered a case and are investigating.

