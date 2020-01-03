Octogenarian becomes village panchayat president

J. Visalakshi, an 82-year-old independent candidate, has been elected as the president of the Mettupalayam village panchayat in Vellakoil Panchayat Union on Thursday.

This is the second time she has been elected to the post. “There is no electricity, no water and there are so many issues in this village,” Ms. Visalakshi told The Hindu, problems which she hopes to solve.

Being the spouse of former AIADMK minister Durai. Ramasamy, Ms. Visalakshi said that she became familiar with politics because of her husband. “I was just a housewife,” she said.

As the local body elections were postponed in 2016, residents of many village panchayats were unable to redress their grievances, she said. Her first priority would be to address issues pertaining to water supply, she said.

Soon after the declaration of the result, an election official handed over to Ms. Visalakshi the winning certificate.