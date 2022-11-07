Octogenarian attacked by burglar dies in Salem

The Hindu Bureau Salem
November 07, 2022 18:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

An 82-year-old woman, who was attacked by burglars in a chain snatching incident, died after four days on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, H. Naseer Jahan of Pandian Street in Chinna Tirupathi was alone in her house on November 3 when two persons attacked her and snatched her 15 sovereign gold chains. She sustained injuries and was admitted to a private hospital. She returned home the same day. The Kannankurichi police registered a case and arrested N. Musthafa (27) of Chinna Tirupathi and J. Rajendran (28) of Housing Board in Hasthampatti.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

On Sunday evening, she became sick and was admitted to a private hospital where she died on Monday. Following her death, the police altered the case as murder case. After post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the relatives.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app