Coimbatore

Octogenarian attacked by burglar dies in Salem

An 82-year-old woman, who was attacked by burglars in a chain snatching incident, died after four days on Monday.

According to the police, H. Naseer Jahan of Pandian Street in Chinna Tirupathi was alone in her house on November 3 when two persons attacked her and snatched her 15 sovereign gold chains. She sustained injuries and was admitted to a private hospital. She returned home the same day. The Kannankurichi police registered a case and arrested N. Musthafa (27) of Chinna Tirupathi and J. Rajendran (28) of Housing Board in Hasthampatti.

On Sunday evening, she became sick and was admitted to a private hospital where she died on Monday. Following her death, the police altered the case as murder case. After post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the relatives.


