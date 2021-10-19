October rain makes Coimbatore SW Monsoon surplus district

Coimbatore

19 October 2021 23:51 IST

The district so far received 230.5 mm rainfall

South West Monsoon rain that Coimbatore had received in the past few days in October had made it a rainfall-surplus district this year.

At the start of this Monsoon season in June this year, the Agro Climate Research Centre at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University had, based on Indian Meteorological Department inputs, predicted 204 mm rainfall.

This was for four months – June to September, the usual Monsoon season.

As of September 30, the district had received 117.5 mm rainfall, which was more than 40% deficit. Month-wise, this was 15 mm in June, 30.5 mm in July, 38.5 mm in August and 33.5 mm in September.

As the weather watchers were readying to record Coimbatore in the monsoon-deficit category, the Monsoon rain continued well into October. As of October 19, the district had received 113 mm rainfall – almost as much as it had received in the last four months, said Prof. S.P. Ramanathan, head of the Agro Climate Research Centre.

Adding October rainfall, the total received this South West Monsoon season stood at 230.5 mm, which was almost 113% of the predicted rainfall. And, the Centre had included October rain as a part of the South West Monsoon rainfall because the Indian Meteorological Department had not officially announced that the Monsoon season had ended, he further said.

The rainfall the district had received this year was also well above the long-term average – 50 years’ rainfall average – 210 mm.

With another 12 days to go for the end of this month and the Department not announcing the withdrawal of the Monsoon, the district could receive more rain in the coming days, he added.