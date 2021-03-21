Observers arrive at Namakkal

NAMAKKAL

21 March 2021 00:09 IST

General observers for the six Assembly constituencies in Namakkal district arrived here on Saturday.

According to officials, Shashidhar Mandal (8825663559) is the observer for Rasipuram and Senthamangalam constituencies, P.A.Shobha (9344793977) is for Namakkal and Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa (7010338009) is for Paramathi Vellur. The public can meet them between 11 a.m. and 11.30 a.m. at the Revenue District Office, Namakkal. A.B.Gor (8778950207) is the observer for Tiruchengode and Kumarapalayam constituencies and the officer could be visited at Tiruchengode Revenue District Office between 11 a.m. and 11.30 a.m.

Salem

Eight general observers appointed by the Election Commission of India reached Salem on Friday.

According to a release, eight general observers have been appointed for the 11 Assembly constituencies and the public, candidates and political party representatives could meet the observers and raise complaints at respective timings.

According to a release, Vandhana Singh is the observer for Gengavalli and Attur constituencies, and the camp office is at Travellers Bungalow in Attur. Visitors time is between 4.30 p.m. and 5.30 p.m. The officer can be contacted at 63844 83907. For Edappadi and Omalur constituencies, Pankaj Yadav is the observer and the officer’s camp office is at Yercaud Travellers Bungalow. He can be visited between 10-11 a.m. and can be contacted at 63844 83912.

For Mettur and Edappadi constituencies, Dinesh Prasad is the observer and his camp office is at Guest House at Salem Steel Plant. The officer can be visited between 4 p.m. and 5.30 p.m. and can be contacted at 63844 83910.

For Sankagiri, Chinmayi Punlik Rao Kotamare is the observer and the officer’s camp office is at Power Grid’s guest house. The officer can be visited between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. and can be contacted at 63844 83911.

For Salem West, Nithin Madhan Kulkarni is the observer. Salem Steel Plant guest house is the officer’s camp office and he can be visited between 4-5.30 p.m. and can be contacted at 63844 83913.

For Salem North, Lalrinliana Fanai is the observer and the camp office is at Additional Travellers Bungalow in Hasthampatti. The officer can be visited between 4-5 p.m. and can be contacted in 63844 83914. For Salem South, Rupesh Kumar is the observer and the camp office is at Power Grid guest house and can be visited between 9 -10 a.m. and can could be contacted at 63844 83909. For Veerapandi, M. Ramachandrudu is the observer and the camp office is at Power Grid guest house and can be visited between 10-11 a.m. and can be contacted at 63844 83908.