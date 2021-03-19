Observers appointed for Dharmapuri

The Election Commission of India has appointed the following general observers, expenditure observers and police observer for the five Assembly constituencies in Dharmapuri district for the conduct of free and fair elections. They will be available to take complaints or grievances in the corresponding locations.

R.K. Dinesh Singh is the general observer for Dharmapuri and Paapireddipatty constituencies. He may be reached at 6379468651; and will be available at Suite No.1, PWD Circuit house, Dharmapuri between 9.30 a.m and 10.30 a.m.

Kamal Johan Lakra (mobile number: 79043 53378) has been appointed general observer for Palacode and Pennagaram and he will be available at Suite No 2, PWD Circuit house, Dharmapuri between 9.30 a.m and 10.30 a.m.

Pankaj (mobile number: 8838332081) has been appointed general observer for Harur (Reserved) constituency and he will available for the public at the Inspection Bungalow, PWD Department, Morappur between 10 a.m and 11 a.m.

Expenditure observers Prakash Nath Barnwal (mobile number:7806879834) for Dharmapuri, Paapireddipatty and Harur (Reserved) constituencies, and Biswarup Das (mobile number: 7806845131) for Palacode and Pennagaram constituencies will be available at Suit No.3 and 2, Power Grid Guest House, Somenehalli between 10.30 a.m and 11.30 a.m.

Chakkirala Sambasiva Rao (mobile number: 9345058391) has been appointed as the police observer for the Assembly constituencies.

General public, political parties and mediapersons are requested to bring election-related complaints, if any, to the notice of the concerned observers in person or over phone.