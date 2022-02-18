Observer visits training centre in Coimbatore

Election observer for Coimbatore M. Govinda Rao on Friday visited the training centre where the Corporation conducted the third training for officials to be deployed at polling booths.

A release from the civic body said Mr. Rao said the Corporation had trained its 315 zonal officials on how to handover electronic voting machines, forms and other items to be used on the day of polling on Saturday.

After receiving the materials, the booth officials would install and use the machine. At the close of polls, they would return the items to the zonal officials concerned.

He asked the officials to ensure that they conducted the election in a free, fair and transparent manner. At the end of every two hours of polling, the booth officials should inform the votes polled to their superiors.

The release said Mr. Rao later visited a sensitive polling booth in Ukkadam G.M. Nagar, where the Corporation had installed CCTV cameras. Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara and Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila accompanied the observer.