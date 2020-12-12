Observer reviews roll revision in Salem

Representatives of various political parties air their grievances to the official

The Electoral Roll Observer for Salem district, M.Vallalar, reviewed the progress of electoral roll revision here on Saturday.

Mr. Vallalar also interacted with the representatives of various political parties at the Salem Collectorate and heard their grievances on the revision process.

Party representatives complained that there was lack of sufficient forms at booths and requested for details of new applications in Tamil. Mr. Vallalar told them that necessary measures would be taken.

According to election officials, as per the draft electoral roll released on November 16, there are 14,79,280 male voters, 14,82,124 female voters and 164 transgender voters in the district.

The forms for deletion, inclusion and edits in voter details are being received till December 15 and final electoral roll would be released on January 20. Special camps will be held at 1,163 polling booths in the district on December 13.

As per a release, of the 86,364 forms received till December 11, as many as 52,136 forms were for name inclusion, 20,972 forms for deletion of names, 9,346 ‘form 8’ for correction of voter particulars and 4,089 ‘form 8A’ for transposition of elector from one part of Assembly constituency to another. One person has filed ‘form 6A’.

District Revenue Officer R. Dhivakar, Election Tahsildhar K. Maheshwari and other senior officials attended.