Observer reviews arrangements for local body elections

General Observer for rural local body elections in Krishnagiri T.Abraham reviewed the arrangements for the polls and also the functioning of election control room at the Collectorate on Thursday.

Mr.Abraham along with senior officials inspected the 24-hour control room. He checked the complaints received at the control room till date and action taken on them. According to a release, Mr. Abraham spoke to a few complainants over phone and collected their feedback.

In the release, Mr.Abraham said that 13 complaints had been received at the control room till date and action was being taken on them.

He added that the public could complain to the control room in the phone number 04343–233333 or they could inform him on 99407 30706.

He said that he would hear the public grievances between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. at his camp office in Soolagiri Power Grid centre.

Mr. Abraham also inspected the arrangements at the counting centre set up at the Government Engineering College in Baragur. He checked the availability of basic amenities like power and water and arrangements for setting up strong rooms and counting halls. He also reviewed the security arrangements at the centre.

Later, Mr.Abraham visited the Government Higher Secondary School in Orappam and reviewed the arrangements for setting up polling stations there.