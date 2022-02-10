Observer inspects vulnerable polling booths in Namakkal

Election Observer for Namakkal district J. Innocent Divya inspected the vulnerable polling booths in Rasipuram Municipality and reviewed arrangements for the urban local bodies elections here on Wednesday.

The Observer inspected the Government Higher Secondary School on Shivanandha Road, Municipality High School on Bharathidasan Road, Government Higher Secondary School on Arignyar Anna Road and a few other school premises where polling booths would be set up for the elections. The Observer reviewed the security arrangements at vulnerable booths and availability of other basic amenities for polling.

She advised that micro observers must be appointed at the vulnerable polling booths to prevent malpractices and election code violations during polling. Officials were advised to ensure sufficient lighting in polling booths and availability of water, furniture, ramps and other amenities. The officials were also advised to install cameras for web surveillance.

Ms. Divya also checked the strong room where voting units for Rasipuram Municipality were stored.