Observer inspects insertion of names, symbols in EVMs in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE

12 February 2022 20:01 IST

: Election observer and Principal Secretary Har Sahay Meena on Saturday inspected the insertion of names and symbols in electronic voting machines to be use in the urban local body polls in Coimbatore Corporation.

A release from the Corporation said Mr. Meena along with Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara went to the Ranganathapuram Corporation School where staff assigned for election work were engaged in the process of inserting slips with contestants’ name and symbols allotted to them in electronic voting machines.

On Saturday, Corporation staff were engaged in the process of insertion of slips at the New Siddhapudur Corporation Higher Secondary School, Ramakrishnapuram Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Nehru Aeronautical College, S.R.P. Ammani Ammal Girls’ Higher Secondary School and Ranganathapuram Girls’ Higher Secondary School.

The staff had inserted the slips with candidates names and symbols in machines to be used in 1,290 polling booths and the 20% machines kept in reserve.

The release also said the observer also checked if drinking water, toilet and other facilities to be provided/established on the day of polling in polling locations were in place.