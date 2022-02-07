Observer, Collector inspect counting centre in Namakkal

NAMAKKAL

07 February 2022 18:31 IST

District Collector Shreya P. Singh and Election Observer for Namakkal district J. Innocent Divya inspected the arrangements at the counting centre in Aringyar Anna Government Arts College here on Monday.

Votes polled in the Namakkal Municipality and nine town panchayats will be counted at the centre. Counting centres are also being set up at SRV Boys Higher Secondary School in Rasipuram, and Vivekanandha College in Tiruchengode here. Urban local bodies elections will be conducted at five municipalities and 19 town panchayats here.

Advertising

Advertising

The authorities inspected the strong rooms and counting halls at the centre. They checked the arrangements made for the safe storage of voting machines after polls. Security arrangements at the counting halls were also checked. Barricades were set up in the counting halls to stop agents from coming near the counting tables.

The observer advised the officials to make all arrangements as per State Election Commission’s guidelines. The officials were also advised to ensure COVID-19 safety protocols were adhered.