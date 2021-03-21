Election related complaints or opinions can be taken up with Navdeep Rinva, who has been appointed as the General observer for Erode (East) Assembly constituency. A release said Mr. Rinva was carrying out his duties from the Kalingarayan Guest House on Perundurai Road and he could be contacted at 91500-20720. Also, the public can meet him between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. every day.
Observer appointed
Staff Reporter
ERODE,
March 21, 2021 00:03 IST
