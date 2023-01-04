Objectives of demonetisation exercise not fulfilled, says Mutharasan

January 04, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Though the Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court upheld the decision of the Union Government to demonetise ₹500 and ₹1000 notes through a gazette notification issued on November 8, 2016, the objectives stated by the government for carrying out such an exercise were not fulfilled, said R. Mutharasan, State secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI), on Wednesday.

Talking to mediapersons in Coimbatore, he said, “the apex court observed that the Union Government has powers to issue such a notification demonetising the currency notes, but the court has not observed whether such an exercise fulfilled the objectives of curbing black money.”

He said, “ever since the BJP-led government came to power at the Centre, they have been claiming that the country’s economy has grown, but in reality, inflation, unemployment, and profits of big corporates had only grown.”

Mr. Mutharasan added the CPI would stage a demonstration on January 6 in front of the Coimbatore South Tahsildar office, pressing for an impartial investigation into the death of a woman, who was found dead in a well after coming out of a yoga centre here. He also claimed that many allegations were pending against the yoga centre and the CPI legislators would raise this issue in the coming Assembly session.

Expressing satisfaction with the functioning of the DMK government during the past one-and-a-half years, he said the government had fulfilled many of the promises made in the election manifesto and sought implementation of the pending assurances.

