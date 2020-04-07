Coimbatore

Nutritious meal kits distributed to differently-abled pregnant women

District Collector K. Megraj on Sunday handed over nutritious meal kits to differently-abled pregnant women.

According to officials, 17 differently-abled pregnant women received nutritious meal kits, which include fruits and vegetables. According to officials, the district administration has already distributed kits of essential items to 178 families.

