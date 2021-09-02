Nutrition awareness programmes planned

KRISHNAGIRI

With the National Nutrition Week being observed in September, the administration has proposed to set off a series of interventions in the form of awareness programmes in rural and semi-urban areas on nutritional health in the district.

Earlier, a consultative meeting with the line departments with associated interests in the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) was convened here by Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy to ascertain planned intervention in creating awareness on nutrition and health of children and women.

Dr. Reddy has called for proposals to generate awareness to deal with the incidence of anaemia, and under-nutrition among children, adolescent girls and expectant mothers.

On lines with the programme, the Collector has called for coordination with the other line departments with affiliated interests with ICDS, including Departments of Public health and welfare, medical services, municipal administration, local administration, school education, Magalir Thittam, Adi Dravidar Welfare, Agriculture and Horticulture to chalk out plans for awareness creation among the vulnerable population.

The awareness programmes shall be planned through the National Nutrition Mission or the Poshan Abhiyan scheme, according to the Collector.

Under the programme, interventions may include monitoring of infant growth and development, screening and prevention of anaemia, primacy to nutritious food, push for intake of micro nutrients, millets, greens and locally growth vegetables and fruits through a nutrition chart may be planned. Women’s SHGs may also be roped in to provide the necessary support staff in the villages.

Department of Horticulture may provide seed balls to develop nutrition gardens in anganwadi centres to localise nutritional habits.

The Collector also urged the line departments to follow COVID safety protocols while undertaking awareness programmes.