Nutri cereals campaign to push for millets crops launched in Krishnagiri

Published - September 16, 2024 08:35 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector K.M. Sarayu flagging off the campaign to create awareness among farmers on millet cultivation in Krishnagiri on September 16, 2024.

District Collector K.M. Sarayu flagging off the campaign to create awareness among farmers on millet cultivation in Krishnagiri on September 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

A campaign to spread awareness on millet cultivation as a road to nutritional and food security under the FNS- Nutri Cereals-2024-25 was flagged off at the Krishnagiri Collectorate on Monday.

Flagging off the campaign vehicles, Collector K.M. Sarayu said the district has been set a target of 1,63,000 tonnes of millets for 2024-25. The targeted millet cultivation is proposed to be cultivated in over 52,517 ha.

In addition, in an effort to increase the crop area for millets and increase production, ₹4 crore has been allocated to rope in farmers under the various schemes conceived to increase millet production. Under this initiative, incentives and subsidies will be provided to farmers to set up demonstration fields for the production of finger millet, pearl millet, foxtail millet, little millet, corn; 50% subsidy for millet seeds; seed subsidy for farmers engaged in seed production along with bio fertilizers, micro nutrients and fertilizers are also provided.

Similar campaign vehicles were flagged off across the various blocks of Kaveripattinam, Krishnagiri, Bargur, Vepanahalli, Mathur, Uthangarai, Shoolagiri, Hosur, Kelamangalam and Thally block.

