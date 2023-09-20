Nutmeg farmers in Pollachi join hands to form community for better price

September 20, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Nutmeg farmers from Pollachi region have come together to form a community to revolutionise nutmeg trade. For over two decades, these farmers were at the mercy of a handful of traders, who exploited the disunity among the farmers and took advantage of their lack of market exposure.

However, in 2022, a group of 50 farmers banded together and experienced the power of collective strength, fetching a price of ₹470 per kg for the produce, a significant ₹30 hike above the prevailing price of ₹440. Buoyed by their success, in 2023, 85 farmers joined this community with the resolute aim to establish a Farmer Producer Company specifically for nutmeg farmers. This year, even Kerala nutmeg farmers are participating in the collective effort.

Despite the prevailing trader price for Pollachi nutmeg being ₹370 per kg, the farmers are ready to sell the produce for ₹470 per kg, by confidently demanding a better price. In stark contrast, the prevailing market price for Kerala nutmeg is ₹320 per kg, underscoring the quality and the newfound bargaining power of the Pollachi nutmeg growers’ community.

This August, the collective efforts have already borne fruit as the farmers successfully sold six tonnes of nutmeg at ₹470 per kg to a new buyer, who was impressed by the superior quality and subsequently placed an order for procuring 25 tonnes directly from the farmers.

On September 13, 14, and 15, around 85 farmers from 24 villages in Anamalai and Kerala converged at the Sri Ram Murugan Kalyana Mandapam in Kottur village. This mandapam has served as a nutmeg collection centre since 2022 and also functions as the office of the nutmeg community.

To streamline the process, farmers have been organised into different sets, allowing them to pool their resources and transport the produce to the mandapam using common vehicles. Upon arrival, the nutmeg stock is meticulously weighed, and farmers are issued receipts detailing the quantity and the gross value owed to them.

Following the generation of e-way bills, the buyer deposits the entire amount, which is reimbursed directly to the farmers within a day or two.

The current mega sale exercise is valued at about ₹11,750,000, underscoring the significant impact this united front is having on the nutmeg market. This marks the fifth such mega sale conducted by the community, emphasising their commitment to a new era of fair trade and prosperity.

The group had previously relied on Farmer Producer Organisations to conduct the mega sales and generate e-ways bills. However, they have now taken the initiative to create a Farmer Producer Organisation of their own, taking the power directly in their hands to shape the future of the nutmeg trade.

