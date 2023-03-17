ADVERTISEMENT

Nursing pods, sanitary pad incinerators to be added to bus stand on Trichy Road in Coimbatore

March 17, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore Corporation has launched works to renovate the bus stand in front of Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

The Coimbatore City Corporation plans to add nursing pods and sanitary pad incinerators to the bus stand in front of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Trichy Road. The work for constructing the structure under the Smart City Mission began six months ago.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said, “The total cost of the work under the Smart City Mission is ₹3 crore. We want the bus stand in front of the general hospital to become a new landmark for the city.”

“The seating capacity is currently for 80 as we expect a daily crowd of 200-250. So, two security personnel will be deployed and CCTV cameras will be set up,” he added.

“The public toilet facilities in the bus stand are also being renovated for ₹20 lakh. Since the facilities already have underground pipeline connections, new lines need not be laid,” he added.

“Nursing pods for mothers, who need to feed their babies will be installed. Besides, sanitary pad incinerators will be set up. Two sanitary workers will be assigned to maintain the public toilets,” he added.

Coimbatore Consumer Cause secretary K. Kathirmathiyon said “The amenities are necessary and the concept is good. Yet, considering that the same amenities are nearly defunct at larger bus stops like Gandhipuram terminus, Singanallur and Ukkadam, the usage, maintenance and operation need to be checked.”

