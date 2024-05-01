Nursing college student attempts to end life in Coimbatore

May 01, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A first year nursing student of a private institute in Coimbatore attempted to end her life by jumping from the hostel building at Saravanampatti on Wednesday morning.

The police said that an 18-year-old student, who hails from a southern district, jumped from the hostel building around 8.30 a.m.

The hostel authorities rushed her to a private hospital run by the same management in Coimbatore city.

The police sources said that the girl suffered multiple injuries in the suicide attempt and was undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit. The police were investigating the reason for the suicide attempt.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

