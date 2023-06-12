Nursing assistant at Salem GH suspended for graft

June 12, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - Salem

A female nursing assistant attached to the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH) was placed under suspension on Monday for demanding and accepting bribe.

On Saturday, the BJP State environment protection cell president, R.P. Gopinath, submitted a petition to GMKMCH Dean R. Mani with video evidence in which the nursing assistant, Kuppulakshmi, was seen receiving ₹ 1,500 from the relative of a woman admitted to the labour ward. This incident was recorded by a relative of the woman, and handed over to Mr. Gopinath.

On receiving the petition, Dr. Mani ordered the vigilance officer of the hospital to conduct an inquiry. Based on the inquiry report, he suspended Kuppulakshmi on Monday.