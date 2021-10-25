Nurses stage protest over wage arrears

Nurses and health workers at the Dharmapuri government medical college hospital staged a demonstration at the hospital over unpaid salaries on Monday.

The hospital has over 300 nursing staff. Of these, 173 workers have alleged that their salaries for the last two months have not been paid. With Deepavali around the corner, the protesters demanded that the salaries be disbursed and the arrears cleared. In solidarity with the protesters, office-bearers of Tamil Nadu Government Employees Association took part in the protest.

The nurses and other paramedical staff demanded action against those in authority who were responsible for the delay in the disbursement of salaries. Dean Dr. Amuthavalli held talks with the protesters and assured them that their arrears would be cleared soon. Following this, the nurses returned to work.