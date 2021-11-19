Nurses stage protest highlighting demands

ERODE

19 November 2021 23:32 IST

Urging the State government to stop fixing targets for vaccination and also conduct vaccination camps on weekdays without affecting their routine maternal and child healthcare services, village health nurses, sector health nurses and community health nurses staged a protest at the Collectorate on Friday.

Nurses said that the State government had, so far, conducted nine mega COVID-19 vaccination camps through which people in remote villages and hamlets were also covered.

They said that they are supporting the government’s aim to vaccinate the eligible population in the State and are working tirelessly from March 24, 2020, when COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the district. Even during the lockdowns, government holidays and during festival season, they worked without any leave to serve the people during the pandemic. Hence, they wanted their four key demands to be fulfilled.

Nurses said that their key demand is to stop the door-to-door vaccination programme and conduct the vaccination camp on working days only once in a week.

Also, they wanted fixing targets for vaccinating the people to be dropped and wanted the incentives to be given to all the nurses in villages. They wanted promotion to be given for eligible community health nurses as assured by the State government in 2016. Village health nurses wanted them to be brought under Grade-I pay scale as announced for sanitary inspectors in 1995 and pay them outstanding wages from January 1, 1996.