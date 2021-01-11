Nurses stage protest demand job regularisation in Erode

Over 150 nurses from The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Karur, Erode, Namakkal and Salem districts take part in the protest

Urging the State government to regularise their services, members of the Tamil Nadu MRB Nurses’ Empowerment Association staged a demonstration on the Old Railway Station Road here on Monday.

The Association members said that about 9,000 nurses were recruited through the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB) and were engaged on contract basis in 2015 for a consolidated pay of ₹ 7,000 a month. All the nurses were working in Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in the State and as per the contract, their services should have been regularised after two years. But, the government did not regularise their service and their long pending demand for switching from consolidated pay to time-scale based pay was not fulfilled forcing them to protest two years ago in Chennai. The government, after the High Court direction in 2018, promised to regularise the service of 300 to 400 nurses every year and had also hiked the salary to ₹ 14,000.

Members said that even after two years, their services were not regularised and their salary was not hiked to ₹ 40,000 on par with those appointed on a permanent basis. They nurses said that they worked round the clock at the PHCs and were not eligible to take leave. “We worked during COVID-19 pandemic without leave or additional benefits,” they said and wanted the government to regularise their service and provide them time-scale based pay.

On Monday, over 150 nurses from The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Karur, Erode, Namakkal and Salem districts participated in the demonstration and raised slogans to fulfil their demands.