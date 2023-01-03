ADVERTISEMENT

Nurses continue protest for third day in Salem

January 03, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Nurses staging a dharna near the Salem Government Hospital on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Nurses, who were terminated by the Health Department, staged a dharna for the third day here Tuesday.

The Health Department recently terminated the services of nurses who were appointed on an ad hoc basis for COVID-19 management in 2020. On January 1, more than 105 nurses came to the Salem Collectorate and staged a dharna. The police arrested them and later released them.

On Monday morning, the nurses continued their dharna and nurses from various districts also joined the protest. Their talks with Collector S. Karmegam failed and they declared that their protest would continue until they were regularised.

On Tuesday, more than 150 nurses gathered near the Collectorate, but police denied permission for them. Following that, they blindfolded themselves and staged a dharna on the premises of the Salem Government Hospital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US