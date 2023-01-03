HamberMenu
Nurses continue protest for third day in Salem

January 03, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Nurses staging a dharna near the Salem Government Hospital on Tuesday.

Nurses staging a dharna near the Salem Government Hospital on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Nurses, who were terminated by the Health Department, staged a dharna for the third day here Tuesday.

The Health Department recently terminated the services of nurses who were appointed on an ad hoc basis for COVID-19 management in 2020. On January 1, more than 105 nurses came to the Salem Collectorate and staged a dharna. The police arrested them and later released them.

On Monday morning, the nurses continued their dharna and nurses from various districts also joined the protest. Their talks with Collector S. Karmegam failed and they declared that their protest would continue until they were regularised.

On Tuesday, more than 150 nurses gathered near the Collectorate, but police denied permission for them. Following that, they blindfolded themselves and staged a dharna on the premises of the Salem Government Hospital.

