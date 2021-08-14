Nurses call off protest

Tiruppur

14 August 2021 00:24 IST

Following the sit-in protest by the staff nurses at the Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruppur, a group of the protesting nurses met Collector S. Vineeth on Friday regarding their grievances.

Nine nurses submitted the petition, to which the Collector promised action, said C. Geetha, a staff nurse at the hospital and State treasurer of Tamil Nadu Government Nurses Association. “We have now called off the protest temporarily,” she said after the meeting. The petition alleged that Dean of GMCH R. Murugesan along with two assistant resident medical officers had been mistreating the women staff nurses by allegedly reprimanding them in public, making the nurses sign attendance sheets at every ward in the hospital and having allegedly changed the room of the nurse supervisor four times in the past two months.

The staff nurses began their protest at 1 p.m. on Thursday, which extended till midnight. Revenue Department officials held talks with them at the hospital, following which they met Mr. Vineeth on Friday, Ms. Geetha said.

Speaking to mediapersons on Thursday, Dr. Murugesan alleged that the nurses had not approached him on their grievances. The hospital administration had launched an inquiry into complaints from patients regarding “rough behaviour” of some of the nurses, which might have triggered the protest, he further claimed.