Numbers to lodge election-related complaints

COIMBATORE

08 February 2022 00:06 IST

The district administration had said in a release issued here on Monday that members of the public could report poll-related violations to either the election observer Har Sahay Meena, Principal Secretary, on 90033-72229 or reach the election control room on 0422-2300116 or 2300119.

They could report violation of Model Code of Conduct, money distribution, etc., the release added.

