Number of single-child couples in rural areas of Salem goes up

A year-long study conducted by lecturers from the District Institute of Education and Training has found an increase in single-child families in rural and hilly areas of the district.

The researchers also found that such children excel in studies and extra curricular activities.

The lecturers K.Rameshkumar and E.Maanhvizhi conducted a study on problems encountered by single children that influence their adjustment and achievement during the entire academic year.

They took a random sample of 30 school children from different parts of the district including rural and hilly areas and studied their performance in school and personal behaviour.

The researchers studied whether being a single child had any impact on their psychological behaviour.

Mr. Rameshkumar said that they conducted the study using funds from State Council of Educational Research and Training.

General perception

Contrary to the general perception that the single child would be arrogant and less sociable, they found that the single child being social and performing well at the academic and non-academic level.

He added that one of the reasons for the good performance was that such children were found to be sensitive to criticism from others. The researchers also found that the parents of such children were over protective.

“While everyone thinks that families in urban areas have moved to single child policy and families in rural areas have multiple children, the study showed otherwise. Many of the families in rural and hilly areas are happy with single child now. Also, while yearning for a male child led to multiple births earlier, most of the samples were girls and their families are happy,” said Mr. Rameshkumar.

Ms. Maanhvizhi said there was a change in the mentality of the families. For hilly and rural areas, samples were taken from Yercaud, Omalur and Vazhapadi among other places. The awareness about one child had increased among them and reasons like economic condition, health issues and separation of couples also led families being contented with single child.