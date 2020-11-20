Number of patients discharged from Salem GH touches 5,000-mark

SALEM

20 November 2020 23:50 IST

The total number of patients affected by COVID-19 and discharged after treatment at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital has crossed the 5,000-mark.

According to hospital authorities, till Thursday, 5 , 000 patients have been discharged and regular follow-ups are conducted through the integrated follow-up centre and through telemedicine to monitor health of persons post-COVID-19 treatment.

Being the tertiary centre and one of the important hospitals not just for Salem, but also for patients from neighbouring districts like Namakkal, Krishnagiri. Dharmapuri and Kalakuruchi, COVID-19 patients requiring to undergo surgeries, deliveries and other complicated conditions were treated here.

R. Balajinathan, hospital dean said, “those discharged include 302 children and over 500 antenatal mothers. A total of 264 deliveries of COVID-19 positive mothers were handled here. Besides this, 362 surgeries were performed and haemodialysis was conducted for 300 patients.”

He added that in the past 10 days one death was reported in the hospital and the patient had comorbid conditions.

Dr. Balajinathan said that a decreasing trend is seen in terms of new positive cases in the district and there are only 117 patients in the hospital at present. He added that only 24 among them suffer from severe symptoms and of the 750 beds at the hospital, presently only 40% has been occupied.

Dr. Balajinathan added that 20% of the staff involved in COVID-19 treatment has been relieved and deployed for other departments. A 300-member team is offering treatment at the moment.