Number of murders, sexual abuse of children declined in the Nilgiris in 2022

January 01, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The number of murders and reported cases of sexual abuse of children declined sharply in the Nilgiris in 2022, according to statistics from the Nilgiris district police.

According to police records, the number of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act declined from 81 in 2021 to 65 in 2022. The police said over a 1,000 awareness campaigns on sexual abuse were organised across the district, primarily in schools and colleges. During the campaigns, 15 children who were the victims of assault had complained to the police, leading them to register cases and arresting the accused following investigations.

Records also showed that the number of murders decreased from 14 in 2021 to seven in 2022. District Superintendent of Police Ashish Rawat told The Hindu 11 accused were arrested. Though the number of murders had reduced, it would be premature to deduce that crime rate was also on the decline as the statistics would need to be compared over a longer time-frame to get a clear picture.

Since the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, traffic to the district increased, which could be one of the reasons as to why the number of fatal accidents increased this year, said Mr. Rawat. A total of 40 people died in road accidents in 2022, a significant increase since 2020, when only 17 deaths were recorded, and in 2021, when 33 deaths were reported. A total of 289 people suffered injuries in accidents, with officials stating that Kalhatti ghat road continued to be one of the most accident-prone stretches in the Nilgiris.