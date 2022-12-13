Number of murder cases dips due to increased vigil, says IG

December 13, 2022 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Owing to increased vigil of the Police Department, murder rate has come down by nearly 30% in the Coimbatore Range, said R. Sudhakar, Inspector General of Police, West Zone, here on Monday.

At the District Police Office here, he told presspersons, in 2021, the department registered 142 murder cases in Coimbatore Range which comprised Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur, and the Nilgiris districts. The number of murder cases reduced to 91 this year due to increased law enforcement. The murder-for-gain incidents reduced from nine in 2021 to four in 2022.

The Chief Minister, in a review meeting, had stressed increasing the conviction rate, especially in crimes committed against women and children, he said.

Accordingly, the number of cases convicted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act had increased from 17 in 2021 to 87 in 2022, said Mr. Sudhakar, adding that because of the awareness programmes created by the police in schools and colleges, many students were coming forward to report sexual offences.

He also said the Police Department in West Zone had been conducting special drives to prevent drug trafficking and registered 1,054 ganja and 2,220 gutka cases in which nearly 3,800 persons were arrested in 2022. The range police officials had seized 44 tonnes of banned tobacco products this year.

Of the 1,211 villages in the range, nearly 821 villages were declared ‘Ganja free Gramam,’ and steps were under way to make the West Zone drug-free, he added.