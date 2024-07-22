Number of girl cadets in Sainik School at Amaravathy Nagar goes up to 54 with 2024-25 admission

With the 2024-25 admission, the strength of girls in the Sainik School run by the Ministry of Defence at Amaravathy Nagar in Tiruppur district has gone up to 54.

The school with an intake of a little above 700 students began admitting girl cadets to 10 % of seats from 2021-22.

The girl cadets are being admitted amid stiff competition, based on their scores in the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) conducted by the National Testing Academy, according to school sources.

The girl cadets are admitted into class VI. The Sainik School Society had decided to admit the girl students factoring in the number of girls joining armed forces.

As per official data, 1,16,891 girl candidates had appeared for NDA 2022(I) written examination in November 2021. There are over 10,000 women officers serving in the defence forces. They include a little over 4,734 military nursing services officers.

Girls are admitted in up to 10% of vacancies in Class VI or 10 girls, whichever is higher. A girls’ hostel was inaugurated last month, with future admissions in mind. Constructed at a cost of ₹ 3.47 crore, it can house 80 girl cadets.

Earlier this month, other schools in the State got to know more about the Sainik schools by participating in PRAJNA 2024, an inter-school competition conducted by the alumni association.

The participants learnt how the Sainik school prepares cadets to join the National Defence Academy, Indian Naval Academy and other training academies for officers.

The Amaravian Alumni Association (AAA) launched PRAJNA, an international school competition on the theme: ‘Scale Higher, Come Alive’ to bring out their knowledge, creativity, critical thinking, public speaking, film making, technical skills and complex thinking skills, said the event Convenor Balasubramanian.

The school principal, Captain (Indian Navy) K. Manikandan, felicitated the top-performers at the event, that witnessed participation of 190 students from 13 schools in elocution and essay writing in Tamil and English, photography, painting, debate, quiz and problem solving.