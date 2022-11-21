Number of eggs exported from Namakkal to Qatar increases to 2.5 crore as demand soars due to FIFA World Cup

November 21, 2022 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - Namakkal

The number of eggs exported from Namakkal district to Qatar have been increased to 2.5 crore from 1.50 crore due to an increase in demand, thanks to the FIFA World Cup, and a cheaper price compared with Turkish eggs.

In Namakkal district, approximately 1,100 poultry farms are functioning, and these farms produce 5.5 crore to 6 crore eggs per day. Out of these, 1.50 to 1.75 crore eggs are sent to Kerala, 45 lakh eggs to the noon meal scheme, 40 lakh eggs to Bengaluru, and the remaining to various parts of the State and to various countries.

Earlier, 1.5 crore eggs were exported to Qatar, and now it has increased to 2 crore to 2.5 crore. Due to the demand , the price of a single egg in Namakkal was fixed at ₹5.35 on Monday, and it is expected to reach ₹6 per egg very soon. As a result, the retail price of an egg will exceed ₹6 soon.

The Tamil Nadu Poultry Farmers’ Association (TNPFA) president, K. Singaraj, said that this year, the production of eggs also increased in Namakkal district. “Turkey is the main egg supplier to Qatar. However, the price of Turkey eggs has risen due to an increase in production costs. An egg box (consisting of 360 eggs) from Namakkal was exported to Qatar for 29 to 30 dollars. A box of eggs from Turkey, on the other hand, costs $36. So buying Namakkal eggs leads to a saving of six dollars. As the FIFA World Cup started in Qatar, the demand for eggs also increased there,” he added.