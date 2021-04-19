Number of COVID-19 containment zones increases to 25 in Salem city

No clusters reported so far; measures intensified to contain the spread

The number of COVID-19 containment zones in Salem Corporation limits have increased to 25 and officials are intensifying measures to contain the spread.

According to Health Department officials, the containment zones had increased from 10 to 25 within a short time. However no clusters were reported so far. As on Sunday, there were over 600 active cases in the Corporation limits. Disinfectants were sprayed in containment zones and public places such as markets and bus stands.

Residents in the containment zones were being provided kabasura kudineer and other immunity building medicines.

Officials said that staff have been deployed in these zones to help residents procure essentials.

The Corporation has also planned to improve sample collection and over 40 medical teams were involved in conducting fever camps. The Corporation has set up a sample collection centre at Anna Park and visitors to the park should undergo testing. The Corporation has two COVID-19 care centres at present and is planning to increase the bed strength.