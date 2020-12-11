Number of cases crosses 50,000-mark in Coimbatore

Coimbatore district on Thursday crossed the 50,000-mark in terms of the total number of COVID-19 positive cases reported so far.

Thursday’s 124 new cases took the district’s tally to 50,080, of which 48,500 persons recovered.

The Health Department said that 51 persons were discharged, and 954 patients were under institutional care as on Thursday. Four patients died, taking the toll to 626.

Tiruppur district reported 51 new cases, raising its overall tally to 16,025. No deaths were reported on Thursday. A total of 15,276 patients recovered so far and 538 patients remained as active cases. The district reported 211 deaths so far. On Thursday, 62 patients were discharged.

In the Nilgiris, 10 persons tested positive, taking the total number of cases to 7,628. Twenty persons were discharged.

Erode district reported 85 fresh cases, taking the district’s tally to 12,926. While 52 persons were discharged, 391 persons continue to be under treatment.

Salem reported 71 cases, of which 70 were indigenous including 31 in the Corporation limits. One patient returned from Namakkal.

In Namakkal, 28 persons tested positive, of whom three returned from Salem and Erode.

Krishnagiri reported 21 new cases, taking the total number of active cases to 167. Fifteen persons were discharged. The total number of infections in the district stood at 7,574.

Dharmapuri saw 10 cases and eight discharges on Thursday. The number of active cases stood at 132 and the total number of infections 6,204.