‘Number of border check-posts to be increased’

KRISHNAGIRI

28 February 2021 00:00 IST

There are currently nine manned inter-State border check-posts and 12 motorable inter-State roads in the district.

The number of inter-State border check-posts shall be increased in the coming days, said Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy here on Saturday.

Speaking on the sidelines of an all-party meeting on the heels of the announcement of Assembly elections and the coming into force of the Model Code of Conduct, Dr. Reddy, who is also the District Election Officer, added that an inter-State coordination meeting with the officials of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh has yielded to a proposal to put up eight checkposts each on the Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh side of the border.

A total of 19 flying squads and static surveillance team have already been constituted. The proposed polling booths for the district were 2298. These include additional polling booths of 435. Of these, there were 286 vulnerable polling stations and one critical polling station.

The total number of ballot units is 4006, and control units is 2153. The number of VVPATs is 3003, which is 127% of the polling units, the Collector said.

With the Election Commission of India introducing postal ballots based on the requirements for the elderly above 80 years of age and the differently-abled, Dr. Reddy said, it will be considered based on requests. There were 13,723 persons with disabilities, and over 28,543 voters above 80 years of age.

The district will go to polls with an electorate of 15,99,018 for the six Assembly constituencies of Krishnagiri, Uthangarai (Reserved), Hosur, Thally, Vepanapalli, and Bargur.