ADVERTISEMENT

Number of beneficiaries of Pudhumai Penn Scheme on the rise every year: Minister

April 03, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji with the students at the thanksgiving ceremony at the Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women in Coimbatore on Monday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

In a thanksgiving gesture, Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women on Monday organised a ceremony to acknowledge and applaud the societal impact of the Pudhumai Penn Scheme being implemented by the State government.

The institution invited Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise, V. Senthil Balaji, as chief guest for the ceremony to express its gratitude for bringing hundreds of students in the institution as beneficiaries under the scheme launched by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Entailing financial assistance of ₹1,000 a month for female students belonging to Below Poverty Line (BPL) families who had studied in government schools from levels VI to XII, the scheme is of benefit to 452 students enrolled in various undergraduate programmes in the institution.

In his special address, the Minister said the number of beneficiaries of Pudhumai Penn Scheme was on the rise every year, signifying an effective intervention to curb early marriages of women. Female students would continue to benefit from the scheme until they completed their doctorate degrees, Mr. Senthil Balaji said. The financial assistance is credited directly into the bank accounts of the students.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister also honoured students who had excelled in various competitions in the presence of T. S. K. Meenakshisundaram, Managing Trustee of the Institute.

S. P. Thyagarajan, Chancellor, and V. Bharathiharishankar, Vice-Chancellor, said the Pudumai Penn Scheme had helped in literary emancipation of girls from BPL families. S. Kowsalya, Registrar, also spoke.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US