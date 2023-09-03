NTK functionary approaches police in Coimbatore seeking criminal action over “unfounded allegation” against Seeman

September 03, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A local functionary of Naam Tamilar Katchi lodged a complaint with the Thondamuthur police on Sunday seeking criminal action against former actress Vijayalakshmi and her accomplice Veeralakshmi for levelling “unfounded allegations” against party chief coordinator Seeman “with vile intent of damaging his political reputation” under instigation by rival political parties.

In a petition submitted to the Thondamuthur Inspector, secretary of NTK Ilaignar Pasarai of Coimbatore West District unit N. Ayyasamy claimed that the actress had tried to extort ₹1 crore from Mr. Seeman.

The NTK has been charting its own course since its formation with uncompromising commitment to Tamil nationalism and for the unity and peace of Tamil society and had emerged as the third single biggest political party by securing up to 30 lakh votes in the last election.

Women were exercising equal rights in the party with 50% allotment of seats to contest elections.

The recent representation made by the actress to the Chennai police for action on her complaint lodged 13 years ago has caused consternation among the party members who were anticipating a political change, the petition said.