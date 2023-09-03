HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NTK functionary approaches police in Coimbatore seeking criminal action over “unfounded allegation” against Seeman

September 03, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A local functionary of Naam Tamilar Katchi lodged a complaint with the Thondamuthur police on Sunday seeking criminal action against former actress Vijayalakshmi and her accomplice Veeralakshmi for levelling “unfounded allegations” against party chief coordinator Seeman “with vile intent of damaging his political reputation” under instigation by rival political parties.

In a petition submitted to the Thondamuthur Inspector, secretary of NTK Ilaignar Pasarai of Coimbatore West District unit N. Ayyasamy claimed that the actress had tried to extort ₹1 crore from Mr. Seeman.

The NTK has been charting its own course since its formation with uncompromising commitment to Tamil nationalism and for the unity and peace of Tamil society and had emerged as the third single biggest political party by securing up to 30 lakh votes in the last election.

Women were exercising equal rights in the party with 50% allotment of seats to contest elections.

The recent representation made by the actress to the Chennai police for action on her complaint lodged 13 years ago has caused consternation among the party members who were anticipating a political change, the petition said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.